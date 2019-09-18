Google ad confirms Pixel 4 will come in a bright orange

Google's Pixel 4 smartphone has been the subject of numerous leaks over the last couple of months. So much so that it feels like there are very little surprises left for its 15 October launch.

We've seen leaked hands on videos, plenty of renders and even some confirmations from Google itself, but the latest news officially confirms the device will come in the coral/orange colour we've seen appear in previous rumours.

Spotted and shared by LousyTX in New York on Reddit, and republished by 9to5Google, is an image of Google's new Pixel 4 ads taking a prime position in New York's Time Square below the Marriott Marquis.

The advertisement banner says "Hey Google, set a reminder for 15 October", which not only confirms the assumption that the Made by Google event will include the announcement of the Pixel 4 smartphone, but it also shows a clear image of the square camera housing and the orange colour option.

Previous confirmations from Google have only showed the black model of the Pixel 4, though the device is also expected to come in a white and black colourway too.

Google has confirmed the device will come with its Soli chip, which will allow for gesture control and Face Unlock. It is not currently clear if the Pixel 4 will feature an under-display fingerprint sensor alongside the face unlock feature, but all the leaks suggest the physical sensor on the rear will be no more. The two tone rear is also expected to change.

We'll bring you all the official details on 15 October, but for now you can read our Pixel 4 rumour round up feature to get yourself up to date.