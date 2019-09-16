Google is inviting the media to an event on 15 October. It has also published a placeholder live-stream for the show (above) on YouTube.

This is an annual "Made by Google" hardware event set in New York City. For the last couple of years, Google's Pixel devices have been unveiled in October during a Made By Google event. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were announced October 2017, for instance, while the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL followed in October 2018. This year, the heavily leaked Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL should debut.

Google is asking the press to come “see a few new things Made by Google”, which is a tagline it has used before. Keep in mind, in June, the Made by Google account tweeted a picture of Pixel 4, and a month later, it revealed details about the incoming device. So, if you add it all up, the Pixel 4 is likely coming soon. It might share the stage with a second-generation Nest Mini, too.

A new Pixelbook could also appear, as the laptop recently surfaced at the FCC. Such filings typically precede official product announcements by just a few months. Since that one was marked confidential for 180 days, we expected to learn more this autumn, perhaps at Google's annual event.

The event starts at 10am ET on Tuesday 15 October, and Pocket-lint will, of course, bring you the latest as it happens.