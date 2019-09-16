Code uncovered from the latest version of Google's Camera app suggests that there is a third Pixel pixel device coming in the next wave of Google product launches.

The discovery was made by 9to5Google, who dug into the code of the latest Camera leak, and discovered a string of code showing three codenames alongside a product identifier which clearly indicates that these are Pixels from this year.

Under code "isPixel2019" the three devices are codenamed Coral, Flame and Needlefish. It's the latter of the trio that seems to be a mystery third device.

It's already been established that the Coral and Flame are the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, begging the question: what is Needlefish?

In other code it's discovered that it is, indeed, a Qualcomm-powered device, and the code from the camera app confirms that it is a Pixel. Which also confirms that it's a device which must have a camera.

The most logical conclusion then is that it's a smartphone. With the Pixel 4 and 4 XL being quite pricey flagships, the suggestion is that it is a more affordable Pixel phone launching alongside the two premium devices.

It would make sense, and many other hardware manufacturers seem to be going down that route. iPhone launched the 11 alongside the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Samsung launched the Galaxy S10e alongside the S10 and S10+.

Perhaps the only fact that makes it seem unlikely is that the 3a and 3a XL have only been out for a relatively short amount of time.

If Google is to launch an affordable Pixel 4 alongside the other two, perhaps that's evidence that its 3a and 3a XL sales have been stronger than the more expensive ones, and that they should have launched them at the same time.

With this device only being mentioned in code, we don't yet know anything more concrete about it. There have been a number of leaks surrounding the 4 and 4 XL, but little - if anything at all - has surfaced regarding an upgraded version of the 3a.

For now, we'll be pocketing this in the "maybe" tray, and saving it until we hear any more evidence. There's always a possibility that it's merely a product Google is testing, and might not even become an officially launched smartphone.