Google Pixel 4 XL hands-on videos appear, no surprises left

Google will reportedly unveil its next two Pixel phones on 15 October, but there will be few surprises it seems.

As well numerous leaks and images hitting the 'net, revealing pretty much everything there is to know about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, two videos have appeared online, showing claimed hands-ons with the larger of the two handsets.

The first is by YouTube channel AnhEm TV and, while it is entirely in Vietnamese, you don't need to speak the language to get a decent grip on how the Pixel 4 XL looks and works.

The demo is very thorough and the white phone seems clean and understated.

Another video, posted by Rabbit TV in Thailand, shows additional colours. Black and orange models can be seen alongside a similar-looking white device.

Where the handsets came from is anyone's guess but, considering all previous leaks, it's highly possible that they are real. Plus, as the one in the AnhEm video is fully operational, it would be a very elaborate mock-up if not.

Considering these and the launch date leaks in recent times, we wouldn't be surprised if Google shows its hand soon and formally sends out invites to the announcement event soon.

We'll let you know as soon as it does.