Google Pixel 4 event to take place on 15 October?

Google's Pixel 4 smartphone has leaked plenty over the last couple of months but until now, we've only heard a potential release date mentioned once and we have never been convinced it was accurate.

Serial leaker Evan Blass has since tweeted an image of what we assume is the Pixel 4, showing 15 October as the date on the screen. Blass added the words "Google Fall Event: 10/15?" to his tweet, which seems a much more likely date than 4 October, which a previous rumour claimed.

The Google Pixel 4 is confirmed to come with Google's Soli chip, alongside a square camera housing on the rear in the top left corner - similar to what Apple just announced on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The Pixel 4 is said to come with dual lenses though, while the new iPhones have triple lenses.

In terms of rumours, the Pixel 4 is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, supported by 6GB of RAM and the smaller model is said to be coming with a 2800mAh battery, while the Pixel 4 XL is said to sport a 3700mAh battery. Both are expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and both are expected to ditch the two-tone rear, moving away from the signature design Pixel devices have opted for in the past.

There have also been reports of a new Google Home Mini - rebranded to Google Nest Mini - which is also expected to be unveiled at the same event as the Pixel 4.

You can read all about the Google Pixel 4 in our rumour round up feature, but we'd pencil in 15 October into the diary as Blass is often on the money with these things.