Google is expected to announce the Pixel 4 in a month, and so the leaks for this device are accelerating at an impressive clip.

The latest crop of leaks include rumours about the smartphone's new camera module. A couple leaks (via 9to5Google and XDA Developers) claimed the upcoming smartphone will offer 8x zoom, an enhanced Night Sight feature, and a new “Motion Mode” for action scenes, among other things.

Keep in mind Google's Pixel 4 is thought to include two rear cameras: a 12-megapixel lens and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. These latest leaks include camera details we've never heard before. 9to5Google indicated “Motion Mode” would be a major feature designed for extreme shots.

Pixel 4 users will see “moving subjects in the foreground and blurry backgrounds” with Motion Mode, an effect one might get from a DSLR or mirrorless camera. It's assumed Google is using machine learning and AI with this mode, although the company has yet to confirm that.

As for other Pixel 4 camera features, Night Sight will reportedly be faster on the Pixel 4, and XDA Developers on Weibo spotted an 8x zoom mode. It'll likely combine optical zoom and Google’s Super Res Zoom feature already available on existing Pixels devices.

