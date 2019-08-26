A Google customer support representative may have prematurely revealed the launch date for the next major update to Android.

Google recently announced Android Q is called Android 10, but it didn't say when Android users would receive the update on their phones. If you take into account Android update releases from previous years, including last year's Android P or Android 9 Pie update, which initially rolled out to Pixel devices on 6 August, then the final version Android 10 should already be available on Pixel hardware.

That said, it appears as though Pixel phones might soon receive the upgrade. During a chat with an Android user (who later shared screenshots with PhoneArena), a Google Support reportedly confirmed when Android 10 would be available. The user noted they owned a Pixel 3a, and the rep replied: "I would like to inform you that Android Q will be rolled out to the device from September 3".

So, does that mean all the Pixel phones - including the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, Pixel 3a and 3a XL, Pixel 2 and 2 XL, and original Pixel and XL - will receive Android 10 on 3 September? We're assuming so, but that also means we'd be assuming Alexander, the Google customer support rep here, is correct. PhoneArena said this wasn't the only Google Support agent to confirm the date over chat, however.

Keep in mind the Pixel 4 is expected to launch with Android 10 preloaded sometime the following month in October.