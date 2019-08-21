Google Pixel 4 design shown off in full in latest video

There have been plenty of leaks surrounding the Google Pixel 4, including a couple of official confirmations from Google itself, but a new video shows the device from all angles.

The video, posted by YouTuber Waqar Khan, shows what the Pixel 4 is expected to look like based on the rumours so far and it includes a couple of the expected specifications too, including mention of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and 90Hz refresh rate for the display.

The square rear camera setup revealed by Google is shown in the video, along with a bezel at the top of the Pixel 4's display - another feature Google itself confirmed when it announced the Pixel 4 would be the first device to offer its Soli radar chip for Face Unlock and Motion Gestures.

The video also shows three colour options - white, black and pink like the Pixel 3 devices - and each has a different coloured power button, which previous Pixels also offer.

The rear of the device shown in the video doesn't appear to be two-tone like we have seen on the previous Pixels and there is no physical fingerprint sensor either. That second element is unsurprising though, as we are expecting Google to opt for an under-display option for the new devices.

Of course, the video isn't an official look at the Pixel 4, but it does offer a visualisation of what we might see come October when the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are expected to launch.

For now, you can read our Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL rumour round up for all the latest. You can also read how the two devices might compare to each other, and how they are expected to compare to the Pixel 3 devices in our separate features.