Google's Pixel 4 might feature a 90Hz 'Smooth Display'

It seems like Google has been trying to one-up the press by revealing details about the Pixel 4 before anybody else, but it can't prevent all leaks from happening, as a new report has emerged detailing key specs of the upcoming phone.

9to5Google has published information about the phone's screen and RAM, among other things. Reportedly, there will be a 5.7-inch Pixel 4 and 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL, and both will feature displays with a 90Hz refresh rate that will carry a new “Smooth Display" brand name.

Currently, there are few phones on the market with such a premium refresh rate - the new OnePlus 7 Pro being one of them. Now, the Pixel 4 is supposed to have a 2,800mAh battery, while the Pixel 4 XL could have a 3,700mAh battery, and if that's the case, one can't help but wonder whether such a high-quality display would absolutely drain the battery power on these devices.

Other features include two cameras on the back of the Pixel 4: A 12-megapixel camera and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. Google could even announce a "DSLR-like attachment" for the phone, 9to5Google claimed. Finally, both phones could have 6GB of RAM that'll go with Snapdragon 855 processors. And we can expect to see all these features to be confirmed at an 4 October event.

For more leaks and rumours on Pixel 4, including all the official information from Google so far, check out our round-up.