Pixel 4 will feature gesture controls and Face Unlock, reveals Google

Google already revealed the Pixel 4 smartphone was in the works and would feature a rear camera system within a square housing in the top left corner of the device, but now the software giant has announced a couple of the features coming to the new device.

In an official blog post published on Google's Twitter account, Google has said the Pixel 4 would be the first device to offer the motion-sensing radar chip, Soli, that the company has been working on for several years, in turn allowing for Motion Sense gesture controls and Face Unlock features.

The Soli radar chip will be positioned at the top of the Pixel 4 within a bezel above the display - as leaks have suggested - along with several other sensors including two Face Unlock IR cameras, a Face Unlock Flood Illuminator and a Face Unlock Dot Projector.

Google says the Motion Sense features will allow users to simply wave their hands in order to skip songs, snooze alarms and silence phone calls. These capabilities are said to expand over time, though Motion Sense may not be available in all countries.

Meanwhile, Face Unlock is claimed to be engineered differently to other face unlock systems on competing smartphones, such as Apple's Face ID, that require users to hold the smartphone in a certain way. According to Google, Face Unlock sensors will turn on when a user reaches for their Pixel 4 thanks to the Soli chip.

If Face Unlock sensors and algorithms recognise you, the Pixel 4 will unlock as you pick it up, says Google. The company also said Face Unlock would work in almost any orientation, even upside down, and you'll be able to use it for secure payments and app authentication too, as you can with Apple's Face ID.

Additionally, Google has said Face Unlock uses "facial recognition technology that is processed on your device, so that image data never leaves your phone. The images used for face unlock are never saved or shared with other Google services."

You can read all about the rumours surrounding the Google Pixel 4 in our rumour round up feature. We expect to see it launch around October 2019 and based on the Google blog post, it looks like the bezels above the screen are confirmed. No notch for Pixel 4.