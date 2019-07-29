  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Pixel 4 will feature gesture controls and Face Unlock, reveals Google

|
Google Pixel 4 will feature gesture controls and Face Unlock, reveals Google
Best OnePlus 6T deals in July 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in July 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

Google already revealed the Pixel 4 smartphone was in the works and would feature a rear camera system within a square housing in the top left corner of the device, but now the software giant has announced a couple of the features coming to the new device.

In an official blog post published on Google's Twitter account, Google has said the Pixel 4 would be the first device to offer the motion-sensing radar chip, Soli, that the company has been working on for several years, in turn allowing for Motion Sense gesture controls and Face Unlock features.

The Soli radar chip will be positioned at the top of the Pixel 4 within a bezel above the display - as leaks have suggested - along with several other sensors including two Face Unlock IR cameras, a Face Unlock Flood Illuminator and a Face Unlock Dot Projector.

Google says the Motion Sense features will allow users to simply wave their hands in order to skip songs, snooze alarms and silence phone calls. These capabilities are said to expand over time, though Motion Sense may not be available in all countries.

Meanwhile, Face Unlock is claimed to be engineered differently to other face unlock systems on competing smartphones, such as Apple's Face ID, that require users to hold the smartphone in a certain way. According to Google, Face Unlock sensors will turn on when a user reaches for their Pixel 4 thanks to the Soli chip.

GooglePixel 4 will feature gesture control and Face Unlock reveals Google image 2

If Face Unlock sensors and algorithms recognise you, the Pixel 4 will unlock as you pick it up, says Google. The company also said Face Unlock would work in almost any orientation, even upside down, and you'll be able to use it for secure payments and app authentication too, as you can with Apple's Face ID.

Additionally, Google has said Face Unlock uses "facial recognition technology that is processed on your device, so that image data never leaves your phone. The images used for face unlock are never saved or shared with other Google services."

You can read all about the rumours surrounding the Google Pixel 4 in our rumour round up feature. We expect to see it launch around October 2019 and based on the Google blog post, it looks like the bezels above the screen are confirmed. No notch for Pixel 4.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Google Phones
PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S11 will have smaller punch-hole camera than Note 10
Pixel 4 will feature gesture controls and Face Unlock, reveals Google
The best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for July 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 release date, specs, features and rumours
'TikTok Phone' is coming, owner ByteDance confirms
The best Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL deals for July 2019: Unlimited data for £32 a month on Vodafone