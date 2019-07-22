Google Pixel 4 screen panels suggest both devices will have top bezel packed with sensors

Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL aren't due to be announced for another couple of months but there have already been several leaks surrounding the devices, including from Google itself.

Until recently, most of the leaks referred to the rear of the devices. The most recent leak comes from Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) though and it shows screen panels claimed to be for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

The screen panels shows a forehead above both displays - something that recent renders from leaker @OnLeaks also indicated for the Pixel 4 XL - resulting in a different design to the notched Pixel 3 XL. Within the forehead, there appears to be space for numerous sensors, with both featuring a large oval opening on the right corner.

According to Ice Universe, this oval opening will mean the Pixel 4 devices will be "groundbreaking" and "new" and "worth looking forward to", though he doesn't go into more detail as to why.

The oval opening of the Pixel 4 Series front panel means that the Google Pixel 4 Series will be groundbreaking and new and worth looking forward to. pic.twitter.com/9Pg9bGcWrs — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 20, 2019

A couple of the other images in the tweet talk about Full Curved and 10H Glass but for now, there's no more information.

Previous rumours have suggested the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will come with a triple rear camera in a square housing on the back of the device in the top left corner - something Google itself teased - along with an in-display fingerprint sensor and no 3.5mm headphone jack.

They are expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Previous leaks have also suggested Google is working on its own version of Apple's Face ID.

We expect to find out more about the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in early October but no doubt there will be a few more leaks before then. You can read our Pixel 4 and 4 XL rumour round up feature for all the latest.