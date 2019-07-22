  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Google Pixel 4 screen panels suggest both devices will have top bezel packed with sensors

|
Ice Universe Google Pixel 4 screen panels suggest both devices will have top bezel packed with sensors
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?

Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL aren't due to be announced for another couple of months but there have already been several leaks surrounding the devices, including from Google itself. 

Until recently, most of the leaks referred to the rear of the devices. The most recent leak comes from Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) though and it shows screen panels claimed to be for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

The screen panels shows a forehead above both displays - something that recent renders from leaker @OnLeaks also indicated for the Pixel 4 XL - resulting in a different design to the notched Pixel 3 XL. Within the forehead, there appears to be space for numerous sensors, with both featuring a large oval opening on the right corner. 

According to Ice Universe, this oval opening will mean the Pixel 4 devices will be "groundbreaking" and "new" and "worth looking forward to", though he doesn't go into more detail as to why.

A couple of the other images in the tweet talk about Full Curved and 10H Glass but for now, there's no more information.

Previous rumours have suggested the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will come with a triple rear camera in a square housing on the back of the device in the top left corner - something Google itself teased - along with an in-display fingerprint sensor and no 3.5mm headphone jack.

They are expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Previous leaks have also suggested Google is working on its own version of Apple's Face ID.

We expect to find out more about the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in early October but no doubt there will be a few more leaks before then. You can read our Pixel 4 and 4 XL rumour round up feature for all the latest.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Google Phones
PopularIn Phones
Google Pixel 4 specs, release date, news and rumours
Next year's iPhones might get a display that's twice as fast
Google Pixel 4 screen panels suggest both devices will have top bezel packed with sensors
Android will soon give you more control over your wireless earbuds
Best gaming phone 2019: The best gaming handsets you can buy
Best Huawei P30 deals in July 2019: Free Huawei Watch GT (worth £179.99), unlimited data for £32/m on Vodafone