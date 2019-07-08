  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

New Pixel 4 XL renders give us a glimpse at Google's forthcoming phone

|
 
Best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals June 2019: 30GB for £30/m on EE
Best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals June 2019: 30GB for £30/m on EE

Google wasn't going to let the leakers ruin the surprise, so made the unusual move of revealing its own teaser shot of its next phone many month before launch. 

But there's a lot more that we didn't know about the next Google Pixel design. Until now. 

The images here come from a familiar source if you're in the phone leaking game. The source is Steve Hemmerstoffer who operates as @onleaks online, sharing these images via Pricebaba. Hemmerstoffer has a good track record with such leaks, so there's every reason to believe that these images are accurate. 

The Google Pixel 4 XL is known to have a square rear camera array, containing at least two cameras, possibly three. At the moment we don't know exactly what Google is going to do with the cameras.

Most of this was previously known, so the real newness here is around the front of the phone. What's most striking is that forehead: Google doesn’t appear to be pursuing a bezel-free design, instead it's keeping a strip across the top.

1/4Pricebaba

You can see that there's a speaker and dual cameras, along with other sensors across the front - all of which was contained within that notch on the front of the Pixel 3 XL. There's speculation that the top bar might contain some other sensors.

There's no fingerprint sensor, no 3.5mm headphone socket, but there is a neat contrasting white power button. We expect the Pixel 4 to be available in a range of colours, so you'll probably get a number of different button colours. 

This leak also goes a little further, saying that the display is expected to be 6.25-inches on the diagonal, with the phone measuring 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2mm, making it a little taller than the previous phone.

We're not expecting to see this device launch until around October 2019, but the big push will be in the camera. Google has had some groundbreaking performance especially around low-light shooting - it looks like its next move could be in boosting zoom. 

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Google Phones
PopularIn Phones
Huawei on Hongmeng: It will take "many years" to build an ecosystem to compete with Android and iOS
95 well-timed and accidental phone pictures that will make you look twice
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 case renders "confirm" headphone jack is no more
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom tips and tricks: Master ColorOS
New Pixel 4 XL renders give us a glimpse at Google's forthcoming phone
Apple could release four iPhones in 2020 including mid-range model