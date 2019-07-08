Google wasn't going to let the leakers ruin the surprise, so made the unusual move of revealing its own teaser shot of its next phone many month before launch.

But there's a lot more that we didn't know about the next Google Pixel design. Until now.

The images here come from a familiar source if you're in the phone leaking game. The source is Steve Hemmerstoffer who operates as @onleaks online, sharing these images via Pricebaba. Hemmerstoffer has a good track record with such leaks, so there's every reason to believe that these images are accurate.

The Google Pixel 4 XL is known to have a square rear camera array, containing at least two cameras, possibly three. At the moment we don't know exactly what Google is going to do with the cameras.

Most of this was previously known, so the real newness here is around the front of the phone. What's most striking is that forehead: Google doesn’t appear to be pursuing a bezel-free design, instead it's keeping a strip across the top.

You can see that there's a speaker and dual cameras, along with other sensors across the front - all of which was contained within that notch on the front of the Pixel 3 XL. There's speculation that the top bar might contain some other sensors.

There's no fingerprint sensor, no 3.5mm headphone socket, but there is a neat contrasting white power button. We expect the Pixel 4 to be available in a range of colours, so you'll probably get a number of different button colours.

This leak also goes a little further, saying that the display is expected to be 6.25-inches on the diagonal, with the phone measuring 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2mm, making it a little taller than the previous phone.

We're not expecting to see this device launch until around October 2019, but the big push will be in the camera. Google has had some groundbreaking performance especially around low-light shooting - it looks like its next move could be in boosting zoom.