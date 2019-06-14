  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Actual Google Pixel 4 spotted being used outdoors

|
9to5Google Actual Google Pixel 4 spotted being used outdoors
The best SIM only deals for June 2019: £120 cashback, 60GB for £30/m
The best SIM only deals for June 2019: £120 cashback, 60GB for £30/m

- Allegedly seen in London

- Camera unit matches official render

After a cascade of leaked renders of the Pixel 4, mainly based on case designs, Google posted its own, official tease of the phone. It showed the camera unit and shape of the forthcoming Pixel 3 replacement, a long time before the device is expected.

Heaven knows what it will tease next, however, as it seems an actual Google Pixel 4 has been spotted in the wild. An anonymous user was seen going hands-on with an unidentified phone that looks suspiciously like the Pixel 4 renders posted by Google earlier this week.

Two photos were sent to 9to5Google by a similarly anonymous tipster, who claimed that the phone was spotted in London. Nobody really knows why or exactly where the alleged Pixel 4 was being used in the open air. But, the Google-centric site is convinced it's the real deal.

It's the camera unit on the rear that is apparently the big giveaway. It's a square unit with rounded corners, similar to that on the rear of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, but ranged top-left instead (it's in the centre on the Huawei phone).

9to5GoogleActual Google Pixel 4 spotted being used outdoors image 2

The only other handset rumoured to have a square unit in the top-left is the iPhone 11, but the flash system is in the wrong place in comparison with CAD renders of Apple's next handset.

The camera is the only distinguishing feature shown in the pics, so not much more can be gleaned. 9to5Google does add that it seems to be an XL version based on the size of the users' hands, but they might just be small hands, of course.

We'll bring you more Pixel 4 news as it happens.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Google Phones
PopularIn Phones
Huawei's alternative OS HongMeng gets trademarked as it gears up for a post-Android future
Actual Google Pixel 4 spotted being used outdoors
Wait, what? Xiaomi adds the Mi 9T to the sub-flagship family
The best EE phone deals in June 2019 for Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Google and OnePlus mobiles
Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the iPhone XI
iPhone 11 will be much better than older iPhones at taking great night time photos