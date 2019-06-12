  1. Home
  Phones
  Phone news
  Google phone news

Google Pixel 4 could offer hands-free control

Google Pixel 4 rumours just keep on coming at the moment. We've already seen a couple of reports surrounding the design, but the latest rumours are about the internals and possible features.

According to a report from 9to5Google, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL could feature a radar sensor that will allow for air gestures and hands-free control, like the LG G8 ThinQ.

It's thought the sensor will be the Soli radar chip that Google previewed at its I/O developer conference back in 2016 and the suggestion comes after references to an "Aware" sensor linking to two new features coming to Android Q in "Skip" and "Silence" gestures were discovered.

Soli is able to detect subtle hand movements, which would consequently allow for some hands-free gesture control, like skipping a track or silencing audio, for example.

In other news, XDA Developers have also found some dynamic white balance adjustment settings in Android Q.

As the settings don't work with current Pixel devices, it is thought the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL may come with the colour sensor required to make the settings work, resulting in a technology like Apple's True Tone, which would allow the new Pixel displays to automatically adjust to their surroundings.

For now, nothing is confirmed, but the Pixel 4 certainly seems to be on track to be an interesting device. You can read all about the latest Pixel 4 details in our rumour round up feature

