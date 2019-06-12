  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Pixel 4 leak suggests Google could be working on its own version of Face ID

|
Pocket-lint Pixel 4 leak suggests Google could be working on its own version of Face ID
Pocket-lint Podcast episode 5: Apple debrief, the CAA talks the future of drones, and smartwatches reviewed
Pocket-lint Podcast episode 5: Apple debrief, the CAA talks the future of drones, and smartwatches reviewed

Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL aren't due to be released in October but there have been several leaks over the last few days, with the latest not only supporting the recent design rumour, but offering some extra details too.

Unbox Therapy's Lew Hilsenteger has released a video showing metal dummies of what is claimed to be the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, both of which have a square camera array in the top right corner of the rear, as a previous render from @OnLeaks recently suggested and similar to what is expected from the Apple iPhone 2019.

Hilsenteger claims both devices will feature two rear cameras within the square housing, along with another sensor called a "spectral sensor".

In terms of the front of the devices, Hilsenteger says that both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will have a forehead, with the larger model therefore ditching the notch. This is said to be as a result of more technology going into the front, with "five different imaging units on the front" claimed.

No further details were offered as to what the five units might do, but with no physical fingerprint sensor seen on the metal mockups, it could be that Google is considering facial recognition as a biometric security option, like Apple's iPhone X devices.

Other specifications suggested in the video include wireless charging and squeezable sides, as the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL offer. 

We expect the rumours to continue over the next couple of months in the lead up to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL's launch so be sure to keep checking our Pixel 4 rumour round up for all the latest updates.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Google Phones
PopularIn Phones
Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro release date, specs, features and rumours
What does Huawei's Google ban mean for your Huawei or Honor phone?
Sony's six-camera phone might be more real than you think
Google Pixel 4: What we want to see
Pixel 4 leak suggests Google could be working on its own version of Face ID
Best OnePlus 6T deals in June 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE