Pixel 4 leak suggests Google could be working on its own version of Face ID

Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL aren't due to be released in October but there have been several leaks over the last few days, with the latest not only supporting the recent design rumour, but offering some extra details too.

Unbox Therapy's Lew Hilsenteger has released a video showing metal dummies of what is claimed to be the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, both of which have a square camera array in the top right corner of the rear, as a previous render from @OnLeaks recently suggested and similar to what is expected from the Apple iPhone 2019.

Hilsenteger claims both devices will feature two rear cameras within the square housing, along with another sensor called a "spectral sensor".

In terms of the front of the devices, Hilsenteger says that both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will have a forehead, with the larger model therefore ditching the notch. This is said to be as a result of more technology going into the front, with "five different imaging units on the front" claimed.

No further details were offered as to what the five units might do, but with no physical fingerprint sensor seen on the metal mockups, it could be that Google is considering facial recognition as a biometric security option, like Apple's iPhone X devices.

Other specifications suggested in the video include wireless charging and squeezable sides, as the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL offer.

We expect the rumours to continue over the next couple of months in the lead up to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL's launch so be sure to keep checking our Pixel 4 rumour round up for all the latest updates.