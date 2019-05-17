Google Pixel 4 leak suggests no physical buttons and punch hole front camera

Google might only recently have announced the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, but they aren't the only Pixels expected this year. The flagship Pixel 4 is also due in a few months and a new leak suggests a redesign might result in no physical buttons.

The leak comes from Jon Prosser on YouTube channel Front Page Tech, who was a reliable leaker for the Pixel 3 devices and Pixel 3a. The channel claims a credible source has not only confirmed a couple of the rumours already circulating about the Pixel 4, but it also suggested the Pixel 4 will ditch all buttons.

Front Page Tech says the source has said there would be punch-hole front cameras, like the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

With regards to no physical buttons, the source apparently said the Pixel 4 would have capacitive buttons on the side in place of the power button and volume rocker. The Active Edge squeezable sides are expected to remain.

Buttonless smartphones have been trialled in the past, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is also rumoured to feature no buttons so perhaps it is plausible that the Pixel 4 follows suit. We are taking this leak with a pinch of salt for now though.

The Google Pixel 4 is expected to be announced around October 2019. You can read all the leaks and rumours so far in our Pixel 4 rumour round up.