Google Pixel 4a price and deals: How much does the Pixel 4a cost?

(Pocket-lint) - Google's latest Pixel 4a has been announced and it's available for pre-order in the US already - see the latest prices in our widget below.

In the US, Pixel 4a is already available for pre-order and will be launched on 20 August. In the UK, the Pixel 4a is officially available for pre-order from 10th September and on-sale from 1 October.

squirrel_widget_317382

SIM-free, the 6GB memory/128GB storage Pixel 4a is available for $349/£349. A 5G version will debut in October alongside the Pixel 5.

Our widget is updated in real-time to make sure you are always seeing the best Pixel 4a deals, along with the latest SIM-free prices.

There a handy tool on the Carphone Warehouse site that allows you to check if you're eligible for an upgrade. Find out if you can upgrade today. If you can upgrade today, Carphone Warehouse has specific upgrade-only deals that aren't available to new customers.

• See more tech deals here

Writing by Dan Grabham.