Get a free Google Home Hub worth £119 if you pre-order the Pixel 3a from EE

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL have now been announced and there are several offers available that offer you free Google devices when you pre-order. You can get a free Google Home Hub worth £119 if you pre-order it from EE.

You will need to buy a Pixel 3a or 3a XL from EE before 23 May to claim the free Google Home Hub. The Home Hub, released last year, is a 7-inch smart display that uses Google Assisstant

The Pixel 3a is available from EE in ‘Just Black’ and ‘Clearly White’ and the Pixel 3a XL is available in ‘Just Black’.

Both models include 64GB of storage and are available for purchase from 8 May in store as well.

Google Pixel 3a deals $399 $399 View offer $399 $399 View offer

Contract deals for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL start from £25 per month. Pixel 3a is £50 upfront on a £29 per month, 24-month Essential Plan, which comes with 4GB, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. The Pixel 3a XL is available on the same plan for £50 upfront and £34 per month. Grab these Pixel 3a deals from EE now.

You can also bag yourself a free Chromebook if you pre-order the Pixel 3a or 3a XL from Mobiles.co.uk.

B&H is also offering a $100 B&H E-Gift Card when you pre-order the Pixel 3a in the US, while Best Buy is also offering an $100 gift card when you pre-order from them.