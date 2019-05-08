  1. Home
Google added a new time-lapse mode to the camera app on every Pixel phone

- It's live now!

With all the news coming out of Google I/O, you may have missed the time-lapse camera mode that's come to all Pixel phones.

Google quietly announced the new mode at its developer conference. It works just like you think it would: It stitches together series of photos into a fast-motion clip. The feature captures a few frames per second and can be sped up 5x, 10x, 30x, or 120x. Time-lapses are natively supported in the Google Photos app, as well, so you can capture them and play them back seamlessly on your Pixel device.

The new camera mode is available out of the box on the new Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphones, but Google said it's also live now on the Google Pixel, Pixel 2, and Pixel 3, thanks to an over-the-air update to the camera app.

How to enable time-lapse mode on a Pixel

To find and use the new time-lapse mode on your supported Pixel device, open the camera app, then swipe over to “More”. You’ll see it in the grid of options, alongside other camera features such as Night Sight, Lens, and Slow Motion.

For more Google I/O 2019 announcements, check out Pocket-lint's round-up.

