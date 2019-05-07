Google has announced two new Pixel models as the company looks to offer more affordable devices to customers.

Announced at Google I/O, the new devices bring a lot of the advantages of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL announced in 2018 in at a lower price point. These new phones complement the existing devices rather than replace them.

That includes a pure Android experience that's going to be at the front of the queue when it comes to updates - with the promise of 3 years of updates - as well as that Pixel camera experience on the rear.

The design integrates a 3.5mm headphone socket, as Google brings back the legacy connection in these cheaper phones, most likely to appeal to younger users or to those in developing countries.

The phone will come in three colours - black, white or Purple-ish - and gets a polycarbonate body, rather than glass of the Pixel 3 phones launched in 2018. It loses the waterproofing, while moving to a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 platform, with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. There's no support for microSD expansion.

Most of the attention will be on the camera, however, promising the same HDR shooting experience, great AI-driven portrait mode and the impressive night sight that turns night into day. The rear camera is essentially the same as the big Pixels, but the front camera is just a single lens and fixed focus, so slightly different to the bigger models.

Google is promising that you'll get 30 hours of battery life from the new phones. The smaller Pixel 3a gets a 5.6-inch display, while the Pixel 3a XL comes in at 6 inches.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL will be available in 13 markets from 7 May, from $399 in the US, or £399 in the UK. The larger model will cost £469.