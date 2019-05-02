We've seen plenty of leaks surrounding the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL but the latest report reveals images of both devices from multiple angles, promotional images and several specification details.

Droid Life published a number of images of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL showing the two tone rear, single rear camera, rear fingerprint sensor and bezels at the top and bottom of both displays, which we have seen in previous leaks.

The publication also said both devices would offer the Active Edge squeezable sides like the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

In terms of specifications, it's reported the Pixel 3a will come with a 5.6-inch display, while the Pixel 3a XL will have a 6-inch display. Both devices are said to offer a 12.2-megapixel rear Dual Pixel camera, along with 8-megapixel front cameras, like their more expensive siblings.

Google's Night Sight will be on board, along with a portrait mode, Motion Auto Focus and unlimited Google Photos storage, according to Droid Life.

The site also said both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage and the Pixel 3a will have a 3000mAh battery, while the Pixel 3a XL will offer a 3700mAh battery. Both will have fast charging with 7 hours of use in 15 minutes reported.

As you'd expect, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL will both run on Android 9 and they will get three years of security and OS updates.

Though it seems little is left to be revealed, the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL are expected to be announced on 7 May when Google I/O kicks off. We'll bring you all the official details as they are revealed.

For now, you can read how the Pixel 3a and 3a XL are expected to compare to the current Pixel 3 and 3 XL in our separate feature.