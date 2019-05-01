  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Google confirms new Pixel handset available on 8 May

|
Evan Blass Google confirms new Pixel handset available on 8 May
Best mobile phone deals April 2019
Best mobile phone deals April 2019

If there was any doubt about a new Pixel handset, then we can put that to rest thanks to an advert that Google has placed on Flipkart, giving a countdown to the availability of its new handset.

The image shows the outline of a phone, along with the wording "something big is coming to the Pixel universe".

There has been a fairly constant stream of leaks around the Pixel 3a - a 'lite' version of the Google flagship phone - which will come in two sizes, reportedly, with a regular and XL version. 

It's expected that Google will announce the new handset at Google I/O on 7 May and it seems that it might be immediately available for customers.

FlipkartGoogle Confirms New Pixel Handset Available On 8 May image 2

The news comes on the tail of reports that Google hasn't managed to sell many of the Pixel 3 - and that sales are down compared to those of the Pixel 2. There could be lots of reasons for this - competitors are advertising more, offering better value for money or offering other features like more cameras that Google doesn't. 

But Google isn't alone here - the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL look to follow a trend that's already been realised by Apple and Samsung; Apple announced the iPhone XR in 2018 which is reportedly the best-selling of the recent batch of iPhones, while Samsung also announced a cut-down flagship in the Galaxy S10e.

The new Google phones could bring one of the Pixel's greatest features - the camera - to smartphone users at a cheaper price. That's likely to be the big sell that we see at Google I/O as Google looks to bolster its hardware business.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Google Phones
PopularIn Phones
EE's new Smart Plans adapt to suit you, and let you upgrade any time
You think folding phones are bonkers, take a look at Samsung's continuous display device
Xiaomi Mi 9 tips and tricks: Own the MIUI experience
Google confirms new Pixel handset available on 8 May
Best Honor View 20 deals for May 2019: 15GB for £30/m on Vodafone
Apple: Services, wearables, and iPad are solid, but iPhone and Mac not so much