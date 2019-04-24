Google Pixel 3a press render shows the mid-ranger in all its glory

Google is expected to announce its mid-range Pixel devices at the beginning of May in the form of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL. The two devices have been heavily leaked over the last few months but the most recent leak shows the smaller Pixel 3a in all its press render glory.

The press render comes from notorious leaker Evan Blass, also known as @EvLeaks, and it confirms many of the rumours surrounding the Pixel 3a, including the two-tone rear, single camera and coloured power button, all traits it will share with the more expensive Pixel 3.

There is a circular fingerprint sensor on the rear too, also like the Pixel 3, and the front has bezels at the top and bottom of the display. In fact, the only thing that appears to be different from the more expensive model is the reported polycarbonate shell and some of the internal specifications.

Blass didn't offer any further details on the Pixel 3a, though previous rumours have suggested it will come with active squeezable sides, a 5.56-inch Full HD+ display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 under the hood, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Pixel 3a XL meanwhile is expected to feature a 6-inch Full HD+ display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset with 4GB of RAM. Both of the mid-range devices are said to be coming with the same rear camera capabilities as the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

You can read more about what else is expected for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL in our rumour round up. It is thought they will launch on 7 May when Google I/O kicks off - a date also suggested in the image tweeted by Blass.