  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Google Pixel 3a press render shows the mid-ranger in all its glory

|
Evan Blass Google Pixel 3a press render shows the mid-ranger in all its glory
Best mobile phone deals April 2019
Best mobile phone deals April 2019

Google is expected to announce its mid-range Pixel devices at the beginning of May in the form of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL. The two devices have been heavily leaked over the last few months but the most recent leak shows the smaller Pixel 3a in all its press render glory.

The press render comes from notorious leaker Evan Blass, also known as @EvLeaks, and it confirms many of the rumours surrounding the Pixel 3a, including the two-tone rear, single camera and coloured power button, all traits it will share with the more expensive Pixel 3.

There is a circular fingerprint sensor on the rear too, also like the Pixel 3, and the front has bezels at the top and bottom of the display. In fact, the only thing that appears to be different from the more expensive model is the reported polycarbonate shell and some of the internal specifications.

Blass didn't offer any further details on the Pixel 3a, though previous rumours have suggested it will come with active squeezable sides, a 5.56-inch Full HD+ display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 under the hood, coupled with 4GB of RAM. 

The Pixel 3a XL meanwhile is expected to feature a 6-inch Full HD+ display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset with 4GB of RAM. Both of the mid-range devices are said to be coming with the same rear camera capabilities as the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

You can read more about what else is expected for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL in our rumour round up. It is thought they will launch on 7 May when Google I/O kicks off - a date also suggested in the image tweeted by Blass.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Google Phones
PopularIn Phones
The Oppo Reno 5G is the latest phone coming to EE's 5G network at launch
OnePlus 7 release date, rumours, features and news
It's official, OnePlus 7 series will launch on 14 May
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom vs Huawei P30 Pro: Which should you choose?
Oppo Reno 5G initial review: Premium powerful pop-up
Oppo's high-end Reno smartphones have a pop-up 'wedge' camera