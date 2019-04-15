Google has been rumoured to be developing a mid-range version of the Pixel 3 phones, and now it looks like they'll debut next month.

The upcoming phones, thought to be called the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, have been leaking out for months, with the most recent leak being a confirmation of their names via the Google Store. Now, Google's online shop seems to be teasing their arrival. A new page on the Google Store suggests we can expect an announcement on 7 May -- and it's "something big coming to the Pixel universe".

Interestingly, this Google Store teaser simultaneously went live with a new Avengers: Endgame promotion. The promo includes a video that highlights key Pixel 3 features in the context of Avengers, and the page itself heavily features the colour purple. Remember, it's thought the new Pixel 3a lineup will feature a new purple-ish colour option at launch, so the page could be hinting at that.

We have to admit that using a commercial tie-in is an odd way to tease new phones are coming. However, it wouldn't be the first time Google has done something like this (think: Android KitKit and Android Oreo).

Anyway, Google I/O is set to kick off 7 May as well, so expect to hear more from Google during the opening keynote. For more about what we think Google will announce at the developer conference, see our guide. We also have this rumour round-up on the Pixel 3a, if you're interested.