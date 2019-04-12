  1. Home
It looks like Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are codenamed Coral and Flame

Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are nailed on to emerge later in the year and now it looks like the phones will have the codenames Coral and Flame. 

The information has come to light courtesy of top digging from 9to5Google who looked at some information posted to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) as part of a troubleshooting effort for the security protocols on Android devices. 

The developer's information included existing Pixel codenames such as Crosshatch and Bonito for Pixel 3 XL variants but also two new codenames - Coral and Needlefish. 9to5Google then searched for the names in the code for the latest beta version of the Google search app for Android. 

The search confirmed that Pixel 4 is known as Coral but it also suggests that 4 XL will be known as Flame. That means that needlefish codename likely refers to another unknown device. Could be a long rumoured 'lite' Pixel? Or is it a totally new Google device? Since it is mentioned in the AOSP, it must be running Android. Flame is a particular type of angelfish, so could it be that it's just a variant of Pixel 4 XL? 

With Google seemingly have given up on Android tablets, it's highly likely it's another phone, anyway. 

