Google Pixel 3a confirmed by Google Store leak

Google's mid-range Pixel devices, known as the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, have been the subject of speculation since late 2018.

The two devices, previously codenamed Bonito and Sargo, have now appeared on both the Google Store, spotted by 9to5Google, and the Play Developer's Console's device catalogue though, confirming their existence and revealing a few more details.

The Google Store doesn't give all that much away, except that the Pixel 3a is coming, but the device catalogue offers more. It says the Pixel 3a will have a 5.6-inch 2160 x 1080 OLED display, while the larger model will have a 6-inch 2220 x 1080 OLED screen.

Both are reported to come with Active Edge squeezable sides and they will apparently both offer the same camera capabilities as the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

It's reported that the Pixel 3a will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset under its hood, while the Pixel 3a XL will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. Both will apparently offer 4GB of RAM and both will run Android 9 Pie.

The Google Store nor the device catalogue detailed prices for the Google Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL, though Engadget spotted the catalogue referring to a "midyear experience".

Google will hold its I/O conference on 7 May so perhaps we will finally see the two devices revealed then? For now, you can read our Pixel 3a and 3a XL rumour round up for all the speculation surrounding Google's two mid-range handsets.