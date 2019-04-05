  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Latest Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL leak reveals key specs and mid-year launch

|
Pocket-lint Latest Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL leak reveals key specs and mid-year launch
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?

- What do you think of the names Pixel 3a and 3a XL?

There’s another clue as to when the next Pixel phones will hit the market and what they will feature at launch.

Google Play Console is a software that allows Android app developers to manage their creations in the Google Play Store. Using that software, 9to5Google pulled up profiles for two new Android devices. While the two devices are codenamed Bonito and Sargo, they are thought to be the midrange versions of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL phones that Google has reportedly been developing.

The phones are expected to be called the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The profiles for each included specs, a well as the phrase “midyear experience”, which popped up in the system features. This most likely refers to the time frame Google would like to release its new Pixel 3a models. It may suggest Google will launch them at the annual Google I/O conference slated to kick off 7 May.

Via 9to5Google9toGoogle image 3

It'll be interesting to see Google’s sales pitch for this new phone line. It's settled on yearly updates. If it sticks to that schedule, then the Pixel 4 will debut in October, and Google will have launched three phones ranges in 12 months. While the Pixel 3a is expected to be a more affordable device, what will happen in six months when the Pixel 4 arrives? Will anyone want the Pixel 3a?

Anyway, as for those specs that were pulled from the Google Play Console, both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL will feature 4GB of RAM. The Pixel 3a seems to have a 5.6-inch display with a picture resolution of 1080 x 2220 compared to the Pixel 3a XL’s 6-inch 1080 x 2160-pixel screen. The Pixel 3a also has a 440 DPI compared to the Pixel 3a XL’s 400. Lastly, both phones will run Android 9 Pie.

Via 9to5Google9toGoogle image 2

Judging from the amount of leaks that have come out so far about these phones, we expect to hear more about them in the coming weeks, especially if Google really plans to hit that midyear release date.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Google Phones
PopularIn Phones
Huawei P30 Pro review: Quad camera crushes the competition
Larger Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could get quad camera
Latest Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL leak reveals key specs and mid-year launch
OnePlus 7 release date, rumours, features and news
Best P30 and P30 Pro cases: Protect your new Huawei device
Huawei P30 Pro vs Mate 20 Pro: Which should you choose?