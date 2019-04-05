There’s another clue as to when the next Pixel phones will hit the market and what they will feature at launch.

Google Play Console is a software that allows Android app developers to manage their creations in the Google Play Store. Using that software, 9to5Google pulled up profiles for two new Android devices. While the two devices are codenamed Bonito and Sargo, they are thought to be the midrange versions of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL phones that Google has reportedly been developing.

The phones are expected to be called the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The profiles for each included specs, a well as the phrase “midyear experience”, which popped up in the system features. This most likely refers to the time frame Google would like to release its new Pixel 3a models. It may suggest Google will launch them at the annual Google I/O conference slated to kick off 7 May.

It'll be interesting to see Google’s sales pitch for this new phone line. It's settled on yearly updates. If it sticks to that schedule, then the Pixel 4 will debut in October, and Google will have launched three phones ranges in 12 months. While the Pixel 3a is expected to be a more affordable device, what will happen in six months when the Pixel 4 arrives? Will anyone want the Pixel 3a?

Anyway, as for those specs that were pulled from the Google Play Console, both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL will feature 4GB of RAM. The Pixel 3a seems to have a 5.6-inch display with a picture resolution of 1080 x 2220 compared to the Pixel 3a XL’s 6-inch 1080 x 2160-pixel screen. The Pixel 3a also has a 440 DPI compared to the Pixel 3a XL’s 400. Lastly, both phones will run Android 9 Pie.

Judging from the amount of leaks that have come out so far about these phones, we expect to hear more about them in the coming weeks, especially if Google really plans to hit that midyear release date.