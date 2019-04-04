Google Duplex starts rolling out to non-Pixel phones

Google's Duplex tech is gradually starting to roll out further. It's still limited to the US, but instead of being only on Google Pixel phones it's now available on other devices - according to XDA developers it's definitely on the Galaxy S10 series. Google says it will be coming to lots more devices including the iPhone.

Last month Google announced it would also be available in 43 states after an initial beta period that had included only four US cities.

The technology - first premiered at last year's Google I/O conference - is an element of Google Assistant that can call restaurants, hairdressers or other businesses for you so you don't have to bother with such faff yourself. The demo (see below) blew us away at the time.

The tech will always ask you whether you want it to book on your behalf and will update you on progress afterwards. It's designed to get around situations where Assistant can't help you out natively because of a lack of app support or similar.

We've no idea yet when Google Duplex will come to more territories, but we'd guess it will be in the coming months rather than long-term.

