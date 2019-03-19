Remember the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL? Well, apparently they're not called that anymore.

Google's rumoured mid-range Pixel 3 phones have been expected for months. These devices are being dubbed the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL, though they have also been known as Sargo and Bonito. The 3 Lite XL also appeared on Geekbench under the name 3a Lite XL, but we weren't convinced that would be the final name. Now, we're learning a pair of new names, which seem to be a combination of past rumours.

Both XDA and 9to5Google claimed the phones are called Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. XDA first spotted the names in an Android Q file, and 9to5Google claimed a source has verified those will be the names of Google’s new phones. 9to5Google also confirmed some specs: They will have 5.6-inch and 6-inch displays, Active Edge squeezable sides, the Titan M security chip, eSIM, and 64GB of storage.

The Pixel 3a, specifically, should have an OLED with a resolution of 2220×1080 at 440dpi. It might also feature a Snapdragon 670, 4GB of RAM, an 8-megapixel wide-angle front camera, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. Both phones might come in Clearly White and Just Black and possibly a third colour. And that's all the new, or supposedly confirmed information, we could glean from these latest reports.

