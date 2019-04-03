Google's latest Pixel devices have only been around since October 2018 but we've already seen numerous rumours regarding Lite models of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, as well as talk of their successors.

October 2019

£750+

Google's Pixel devices haven't been around for as long as the Samsung Galaxy S range or Apple's iPhone, so while there is less of a pattern when it comes to release dates, there is still a pattern.

For the last couple of years, the Google Pixel devices have been unveiled in October during the company's Made by Google event. The Pixel 2 and 2 XL were announced on 19 October 2017, while the Pixel 3 and 3 XL were a little earlier on 4 October 2018.

It is therefore likely Google will stick to sometime in October 2019 to reveal the Pixel 4. Prices for the current Pixel devices start at £739 so expect the Pixel 4 to dance around the same figure, if not higher.

Two-tone rear

Dual front camera

Single rear camera with software enhancements

Two screen sizes

Larger displays

Reduced bezels

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Increased RAM

Increased storage

No microSD support

No 3.5mm headphone jack

Android Q

Several mentions of the Google Pixel 4 have been made by a Google employee who posted to an Android Open Source Project code change.

The post offered little information but the Pixel 4 was mentioned three times, and it's suggested that Google Pixel 4 pre-production units could be in testing.

Some comments from a Google engineer suggest the Pixel 4 will offer better dual-SIM capabilities. The Pixel 3 and 3 XL offer the ability to have two SIMs, one physical and one eSIM but you can only use one account for calls and texts.

It's claimed the Pixel 4 will change this, offering simultaneous use of two accounts.

Google filed a patent which appeared on the World Intellectual Property Organisation's website, showing an all-screen design and a two-tone rear, similar to previous Pixel devices.

It is not clear if the sketch refers to the Pixel 4 but if it does, it suggests a single rear camera, fingerprint sensor on the rear and a notchless display.