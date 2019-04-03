Google's latest Pixel devices have only been around since October 2018 but we've already seen numerous rumours regarding Lite models of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, as well as talk of their successors.
You can read all about the Pixel 3 Lite in our separate feature, but here is everything we have heard so far regarding the Pixel 4, as well as what we want and expect to see.
Pixel 4 release date and price
- October 2019
- £750+
Google's Pixel devices haven't been around for as long as the Samsung Galaxy S range or Apple's iPhone, so while there is less of a pattern when it comes to release dates, there is still a pattern.
For the last couple of years, the Google Pixel devices have been unveiled in October during the company's Made by Google event. The Pixel 2 and 2 XL were announced on 19 October 2017, while the Pixel 3 and 3 XL were a little earlier on 4 October 2018.
It is therefore likely Google will stick to sometime in October 2019 to reveal the Pixel 4. Prices for the current Pixel devices start at £739 so expect the Pixel 4 to dance around the same figure, if not higher.
Pixel 4 specs: What we expect
- Two-tone rear
- Dual front camera
- Single rear camera with software enhancements
- Two screen sizes
- Larger displays
- Reduced bezels
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Increased RAM
- Increased storage
- No microSD support
- No 3.5mm headphone jack
- Android Q
Pixel 4 rumours: What's happened?
2 April 2019: Pixel 4 name name-dropped by Google employee
Several mentions of the Google Pixel 4 have been made by a Google employee who posted to an Android Open Source Project code change.
The post offered little information but the Pixel 4 was mentioned three times, and it's suggested that Google Pixel 4 pre-production units could be in testing.
12 February 2019: Pixel 4 could have improved Dual-SIM support
Some comments from a Google engineer suggest the Pixel 4 will offer better dual-SIM capabilities. The Pixel 3 and 3 XL offer the ability to have two SIMs, one physical and one eSIM but you can only use one account for calls and texts.
It's claimed the Pixel 4 will change this, offering simultaneous use of two accounts.
17 January 2019: Patent appears showing all glass, notchless Pixel 4
Google filed a patent which appeared on the World Intellectual Property Organisation's website, showing an all-screen design and a two-tone rear, similar to previous Pixel devices.
It is not clear if the sketch refers to the Pixel 4 but if it does, it suggests a single rear camera, fingerprint sensor on the rear and a notchless display.