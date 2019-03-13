Android Q release date, features, and rumours

The next major update to the Android mobile OS is now available in preview for developers (or anyone) who own Pixel devices.

To be clear, we've already seen a very early version of the software, which is dubbed Android Q, and one biggest changes it appears to bring is a system-wide dark mode. But there are other tantalising features found in the new beta for developers, including things like improved privacy controls and native support for foldable phones. Here's everything we know so far, including how to get the Android Q beta on your device now.

Months before the next major version of Android rolls out to devices with an official dessert-themed name, it's known by a codename. They've been teased in alphabetical order. For instance, Android 9 Pie was Android P. Before that, there was Android Oreo, or Android O. This year is Android Q. There are a few desserts that start with Q, but most of them are from outside the US.

Android Qurabiya

Android Quindim

Android Queen of Puddings

Android Qottab

Android Quesito

Android Queijadinha

Android Quirks

Google could always bend the rules and do something less sweet, such as:

Android Quinoa

Android Quail

Android Quesadilla

Android Quiche

None of these are official, by the way. We're just guessing. What do you think Android Q will be called when it releases?

Google has released the first preview of Android Q for all Pixel device owners, including the original Pixels. That means it's fully available to anyone who wants to sign up, though we honestly recommend waiting to test it on your primary device. Those of you who are willing to deal with the inevitable bugs can enroll in the Android Beta program here. (It'll be live soon, so keep refreshing.)

If you are a developer who wants to go the technical route (i.e., download the factory images and flash them to a compatible device), go here. Keep in mind Google usually doesn't officially release the update for consumers until later in the summer, usually around August 2019.

The latest version of Android might include a dark theme.

When enabled, it will darken colours for some parts of your phone's user interface. A leaked build of Android Q suggested users will be able to enable a dark mode to darken everything from notifications to the settings. This might even extend to apps even if there’s no dark mode to be found within the app. The leaked Android Q build has a developer setting that should allow apps to be controlled and forced to switch.

So, if you already love apps that have a dark mode (like Twitter), then you might be able to have your entire phone and your apps flushed with cool, dark blacks and blues instead of blinding-white backgrounds.

Another major change in Android Q concerns app permission requests. The idea behind this is to seemingly take some of the power away from the permissions users grant to applications. For instance, for an app you might give access to your location, under Android Q, you can set it so that app only has access to your location when it’s in use. It's a minor change, but one that gives you more authority over who has access to your data.

Screen recording is coming to Android, according to the early Android Q build. It’ll be accessed similarly to how you take screenshots: by holding the power button down. It might seem like no big deal, but imagine having this the next time your parents ask how to do something on their Android phones. Instead of trying to explain, you can just easily record your screen, show exactly how, and send the clip to them.

The last notable bit of information from the leaked Android Q build is the appearance of something called "Desktop mode" embedded in the code. The people at XDA weren’t able to get it to function, but it will definitely raise a few eyebrows about what it could potentially entail.

This doesn't sound like a welcomed feature. New code changes show that network carriers will be able to lock your phone to specific networks via your SIM card. 9to5Google noticed four commits were recently posted to Android’s Gerrit source code management. They were called “Carrier restriction enhancements for Android Q" and seem to show network carriers will be getting more control.

They'll be allowed to designate a list of “allowed” and “excluded” carriers, deciding which will and won’t work on a particular phone. Restriction changes are also coming for dual-SIM devices. Right now, carriers can set individual restrictions for each SIM slot, but with Android Q, they can lock the second slot unless there’s an approved SIM card in the first slot.

Emergency calls will still work either way.

The first Android Q beta is now live. We expected the preview to arrive soon, as it's becoming an annual tradition for the company to release a developer beta of its next version of Android in early March. Doing so provides a good look at the software, but it's meant for developers only.

From what we can tell, the initial improvements include:

Google is including limits on the access apps will have to photos, videos, audio, and downloaded files on devices.

Android Q will also have more control over how apps resume and pause when running in the background.

A new Settings Panel API that'll let developers push a pop-menu for settings like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC, so users won't have to exit apps to go to settings and back.

Total support for foldable phones, which Google first promised us this past November.

We can also expect changes to how apps resize for split-screen modes, which is likely part of this better support foldables.

There's many more features presumably included in the preview. We're combing our way through the details and we'll update you when we know more. To be clear, we're learning that this Android Q preview is launching sometime on 13 March for all Pixel device owners, including the original Pixels. That means it's fully available to anyone who wants to sign up, though we honestly recommend waiting to test it on your primary device.

Keep checking back around for the latest on the next Android OS update, as more information will likely leak out over the coming months.