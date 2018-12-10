Feast your eyes on the new, cheaper models coming to the Google’s Pixel 3 range.

For the past month, there have been rumours about a budget variant of Google’s smartphone. It's called the Pixel 3 Lite. Now, 91mobiles collaborated with @OnLeaks to reveal 5K renders of this device, as well as still and a 360-degree video for the Pixel 3 Lite XL, a larger version also recently began to surface.

Keep in mind @OnLeaks is known for getting his hands on official case specifications sent from phone makers to case makers, and based on those leaks, he creates so-called CAD renders and videos. That's likely what we're seeing here.

With these new renders, we can begin to make some inferences based on how the new Lite models will differ from the flagship models. The first thing we noticed is that the renders of the larger Pixel 3 Lite XL show a headphone jack. It also seems that the notch from the pricier XL model will not be featured on the XL Lite.

The new Pixel 3 XL Lite does feature, however, a 6-inch full HD+ display, with the top bezel making it slightly smaller than the Pixel 3 XL’s 6.3-inch display. 91Mobiles confirmed the smaller Pixel 3 Lite will feature the same 5.5-inch size display the original Pixel 3 had. The bodies of the Lite phones will also be built in polycarbonate as opposed glass.

These devices are rumored to be released in two-tone black and white models, similar to the original models. The white model is expected to feature a neon green power button, though. As they've not been announced, we can’t say for certain what they'll cost, but expect them to be a few hundred dollars less than the $799 Pixel 3 and $899 Pixel 3 XL.