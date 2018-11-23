Google announced the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in October, but there have been several rumours circulating suggesting we might see a third Pixel device.

This third Google device is being dubbed the Pixel 3 Lite, though it has also been known as Sargo and Bonito. Here is everything we've heard so far.

Reported to cost between $400 to $500

Rumours suggesting Google will announce a mid-range device have been around for some time, though none of the more recent speculation has hinted as to when it might appear so it's not yet clear if it will be before this year is out, at CES 2019 or perhaps even later at MWC 2019.

Russian website Rozetked.me, who was responsible for leaking the Pixel 3 XL recently published some images of the apparent Pixel 3 Lite, and while it didn't offer a timeline, it did suggest the device would cost between $400 and $500. If accurate, this would make it significantly cheaper than the Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

Plastic design

5.5-inch display, 2220 x 1080 pixel resolution

Coloured power button

Based on the leaked images from Rozetked.me, the Pixel 3 Lite appears to share similarities with its more expensive siblings. There is a single lens camera in in the top left rear corner, with a circular fingerprint sensor in the centre, around a third of the way down.

Rather than metal and glass like the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL opt for however, the Pixel 3 Lite appears to be plastic, presumably allowing for the cheaper price point. There is also a strange "C" at the bottom in place of where the "G" normally sits, suggesting the convincing images might be fake. That said, the images show a coloured power button, which is very Pixel.

1/6 Rozetked

On the front, the Pixel 3 Lite image leaks show a display with quite large bezels at the top and bottom. The report on Rozetked.me claims we can expect a 5.56-inch display, which is a similar size to the standard Pixel 3 but it is said to be an IPS panel rather than OLED on the Lite model.

The 3 Lite is thought to have a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. If true, this would mean around a 443ppi - the same as the Pixel 3.

Snapdragon 670 reported

4GB RAM, 32GB storage

Battery claimed to be 2915mAh

3.5mm headphone jack?

Nothing is confirmed regarding the Pixel 3 Lite, or Sargo, not even whether it is even coming, but if it is, we can expect hardware specs that sit a step below the flagship models.

Russian website Rozetked published some benchmarks revealing there will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset under the hood, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It's worth mentioning, there were previous reports of a Snapdragon 710 processor however.

Rozetked suggests the battery capacity will be 2915mAh and the device will run on Android Pie, as you would expect from a Google device.

Based on the leaked images, it also looks like the Pixel 3 Lite will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. The Pixel 2 devices ditched the headphone jack and it remained absent for the Pixel 3 devices so putting it on the Lite seems like an odd move.

12MP, 8MP

Same as Pixel 3 and 3 XL?

The Pixel 3 Lite is said to be coming with a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Rozetked, translated by 9to5google, claimed these will be the same cameras as the Pixel 3 and 3 XL and it recently published some sample images, republished by 9to5Google.

1/4 Rozetked

The Pixel 3 and 3 XL deliver fantastic camera results so if this is true for the Pixel 3 Lite, it could be a hugely compelling device in the mid-range sector.

We will keep this feature updated as more rumours appear so keep checking back.