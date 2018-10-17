The Pixel 3 and 3 XL are the latest smartphones from Google. The Pixel 3 is the smaller of the two, offering bezels at the top and bottom of the display, while the Pixel 3 XL is larger device with a notched display. Both look the same from the rear with a glass finish made up of two different textures, a single lens camera system and a circular fingerprint sensor.

As fabulous as glass designs are though, they aren't the easiest to look after without some form of protection. Drop your new Pixel 3 or 3 XL on the floor and it's likely you'll do some damage, whether that's to the screen or the back. Thankfully there are several case options out there to keep your new Google device looking as good as new.

Here are a few of the best Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL cases we have found so far.

Gear4 offers the Piccadilly case for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. It comes in black and white colour options, both of which have a clear back so you can see the design of the Pixels through it. There is access to all ports and features, it is wireless charging compatible and it has a UV coating for scratch resistance.

Google has the Pixel 3 case and the My Case for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. The standard case comes in four colour options, while the My Case allows you to upload your own photos, choose curated artwork from artists, designers or photographers, or map a special location onto your case.

Otterbox offers the Symmetry Series case for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. It is available in black, made from rubber and polycarbonate and it is drop proof. There is also a raised beveled edge screen bumper to help protect the display.

Snakehive offers its Vintage Leather Wallet case for the Pixel 3. It is available in five colours and it is made from Nubuck leather with three card slots inside. The Snakehive logo is embossed on the outside and there is stitching to match the case colour.

Speck has two different cases for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL comprising the Presidio Grip and Presidio Stay Clear. The Grip case comes in black and pink colour options and it has a raised rubber no-slip grip and 10-foot drop protection.

Spigen has a couple of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL cases, including its Liquid Crystal case. It has a clear finish so you can see the design of the Pixels and it comes with Air Cushion Technology to protect against drops, scratches and damages.

Tech21 has a few different options for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL including the Pure Clear, Evo Check and Evo Max cases. The Pure Clear offers up to 10-foot drop protection, wireless charging compatibility and it has an ultra-thin clear design, allowing you to see the Pixel's design through it.

Totally has an ultra slim case for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. It is available in matte in black and frosted clear options, as well as glossy in white. The case features access to all ports and features and it is just 0.5mm thick.

Urban Armor Gear offers the Monarch case and the Plyo case for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The Monarch is the more rugged of the two and it is available in black and red colour options. It offers access to all ports and features, has five layers of protection and is wireless charging and Google Pay compatible.