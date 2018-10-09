Google finally, officially announced the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones during its Made by Google event in New York. It even joked about the number of leaks there have been in the build up.

The phones were shown and three rumoured colour schemes were confirmed. Both handsets will be available in "clearly white", "just black" and "not pink".

The wacky names are typical of Google, which used "very silver", "quite black" and "really blue" for the Pixel 2.

The smaller Google Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch 18:9 display, while the Pixel 3 XL has a 6.3-inch 18.5:9 screen. That's one of two big differences between them.

Another is that the Pixel 3 XL comes with a notch at the top of the display.

Both displays are OLED, with the Pixel 3 having an FHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080) while the Pixel 3 XL being QHD+ (2960 x 1440). They are each protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. They support HDR too.

The phones each come with front mounted stereo speakers. And those who buy a Pixel 3 or 3 XL get six months of YouTube Music for free in order to blast streamed music through them.

Both phones have matt and shiny textures on their rear glass panels.

In terms of the processor, each phone sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and 4GB of RAM. They are available in 64GB and 128GB storage options.

The rear camera system on each of the handsets uses a single lens unit and 12.2-megapixel sensor.

However, it's the technology that Google highlights most. Combining AI and its proprietary Top Shot technology, the camera can choose the best image from a number of frames it captures.

The front-facing camera is made up of an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper and an additional telephoto unit. When run in parallel they are capable of capturing a wider image in what Google calls a "group selfie shot".

The battery found inside both phones is 2,915mAh, which is somewhat a surprise as the larger phone will likely need more juice during the day. Both phones have the same Active Edge system as the Pixel 2, whereby you can squeeze the handset to perform different actions. And there is a fingerprint sensor on the rear for security.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be available in the UK from 1 November, US from 18 October. Pricing starts at £739 in the UK, $799 in the US.

You can pre-order the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones now from Google.com. Alternatively, there are some great deals on both handsets from UK networks here.