We fully expect today's Google event to start with a chorus of Radiohead's No Surprises. There have been so many leaks about what will be unveiled, the only thing we don't know yet is what colour shirt Sundar Pinchai will be wearing.

The latest shows the forthcoming Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL handsets in their entire glory.

Evan Blass tweeted a press image collection of both phones, from front, side and rear and in all the expected colours.

It really leaves little else to the imagination.

For the sake of completeness. pic.twitter.com/eC4shkx613 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 8, 2018

As we've seen many times over the last few weeks, the Google Pixel 3 XL will have a notch, while the smaller Pixel 3 will not. It will have a (rather large) top bezel instead, to match the bottom chin.

That's the main physical difference apart from the size. The design, in all other ways, is identical. The colours too.

Speaking of colours, a separate leak, posted on GSM Arena, claims that Google will continue its slightly wacky naming convention. Its colours this year are said to be called "Clearly White", "Just Black" and "Not Pink".

That does sound convincing considering last year's were "Very Silver", "Quite Black" and "Really Blue". However, we do urge caution because the same leak - apparently of marketing material for each handset - also claims the screen resolution of the Pixel 3 XL is 1080p.

Rumours, including specs released from those claiming to have purchased a 3 XL early, have always said its display is QHD+ (2960 x 1440).

We'll find out for sure tonight as the Made by Google 2018 event unfolds. You can watch it happen here: Google Pixel 3 event: How to watch online and what to expect.