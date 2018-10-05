Google Pixel 3 XL leaks out in full hands-on review images

It's our job at Pocket-lint to cover phone leaks. So, even though we've seen the Pixel 3 XL leak out about a billion times, here is another leak.

Admittedly, this leak is more interesting than some of the others we've seen so far, because it appears to be a full hands-on review. Someone in Hong Kong got hold of the plus-sized Pixel 3 XL in black, then took a bunch of photos of it, and posted them to Unwire.hk.

From what we can tell, the review called the 6.3-inch OLED "good", and it showed a side-by-side comparison with the iPhone XS Max, a phone the reviewer seems to prefer more. The review includes several other low-light pictures of the Pixel 3 XL, including what you get inside the retail box. As expected, there is a charger, USB-A adapter, headphone adapter, USB-C earbuds, and the phone itself.

More Pixel 3 XL photos out of Hong Kong also recently appeared via a Facebook page (see below). It's unclear if this is the same phone circulating.

Pocket-lint hopes to get you better hands-on images after we see the phone unveiled in New York City on 9 October.