All signs point to Google readying an Echo Show-like device, called Home Hub, and the latest example is a leak from a UK carrier ad. It reveals details about the device, along with features and photos about the Pixel 3, Chromecast, and more.

So far, we've seen things like renders and details from FCC documents - all strong evidence indicating Home Hub is real - but now, a new leak, tweeted by FrontPageTech’s Jon Prosser, seems to confirm more information about the Home Hub. This latest leak comes from a magazine ad by a UK carrier. It shows not only a white Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and their pricing through EE, but a launch date for Home Hub.

If legit, Home Hub will launch on 22 October. We also gleaned from the ad some facts about what Home Hub can do. You can voice-control compatible smart home components with it, and it supports Voice Match, so it'll recognise different people’s voice commands.

But the unique feature it has over other Home devices is it can deliver “visual, immersive answers” from Google when asked.

It can also bring up YouTube videos - something the Echo Show can't do. Aside from Home Hub, the ad reveals a few features coming with the Pixel 3, such as “Top Shot”, which will enable the phone to “capture the perfect shot every time”, as well as “groupie selfies", made possible due to its wide-angle camera sensor. Google will also play up its Digital Wellbeing features on the phone, the ad shows.

Finally, this ad depicts a refreshed Chromecast alongside all the other hardware. Keep in mind Google is set to debut the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Google Home Hub, a new Chromecast, and more at an event in New York City on 9 October.