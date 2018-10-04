There's little we don't know about Google's next phone, the Pixel 3, at this point. We even't know its colours, thanks to several leaks.

The latest leak, from Android Headlines, is a render that shows a “sand” colour, though it looks like a dull pink to us. Maybe it'll be more of a millennial pink when we see it in person. It's hard to tell in renders. Either way, if true, it'll join the previously leaked black and white models.

There's also been several leaks suggesting the phone will be available in a mint colour. Google also recently launched a Google Home Mini in a "aqua" shade that looks similar to or could be confused with mint. Will Google only offer it in black and white? Will there be sand or mint or even aqua option? We'll know soon enough, as Google plans to announce the phones on 9 October.

If you'd like to see a collection of leaks and rumours about the phone, see Pocket-lint's round-up here. We also have this feature on when the Pixel 3 event is and how you can watch the action unfold for yourself. Pocket-lint plans to cover it live and will bring you the latest as it happens.