Google Pixel 3 Active Edge teased in official video

The launch event for the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is rapidly approaching and that means the rumour mill is grinding away at a fair rate of knots.

It might not need to though. Google is releasing its own, official nuggets of information.

That includes a teaser video posted by Google Japan, which alludes to one of the expected features of the new handsets: the return of Active Edge technology.

As also found on the Pixel 2 (and, effectively, the HTC U11), Active Edge enables owners to open apps and perform functions just by squeezing the phone.

Its presence on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL comes as no surprise, therefore, apart from to those who didn't really see the point the first time around.

What is, perhaps, surprising is that Google has posted a video of it now. We still have a week to wait until the handsets officially launch.

Maybe we'll see more teaser clips and images ahead of the 9 October Made by Google event. If so, we'll make sure we'll bring you all the news as it happens.

