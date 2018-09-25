The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones will be announced on 9 October and we have a fair idea of what to expect, considering how many leaks we've seen of late.

You can also get an idea of one of their features too, by downloading any of 28 leaked live wallpapers that are due to launch with the phones.

MySmartPrice and Asif Iqbal Shaik managed to get their hands on the wallpapers in question and posted them on a Google Drive for anyone to download (the irony). You can find them here.

To have the live wallpapers work as they should, you will need a phone running Android 9.0 Pie. If so, download and install the APK file (com.breel.wallpapers18_9.apk) from the Google Drive location. You will also need the official Google Wallpapers app from Google Play.

Otherwise, you can simply choose any of the new, non-live versions in png format.

If you are using a Pixel handset with Android Pie to run the wallpapers, you might see them categorised. All other compatible Android devices will just lump all of the live wallpapers together.

Still, at least you can get a feel of what the new Google handsets will be like.

