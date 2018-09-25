Amazing Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 press pics leak

We have just a fortnight until Google officially unveils the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones but those who cannot wait can get a good view of them right now.

Leaked press renders for each have been posted by German website WinFuture, with white and black models for both phones presented in their full glory.

You can see the different colours and different handsets in front, rear and side-on shots and while their designs don't come as a shock, considering previous leaks, these are the clearest images released yet.

As rumoured, you can see that the Google Pixel 3 XL will have a mighty notch at the top of the screen, while its smaller sibling will look more like a conventional Android phone.

They both have a wide integrated speaker ranges along the bottom bezel. They both also come with glass backs, with a metallic surround.

In terms of specifications, the website says that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will be the processor in each device, with up to 2.8GHz clock speed. Both phones will come with 4GB of RAM, while variants will be a available with 64GB and 128GB of storage space built-in.

The front-facing cameras are the same too, with two 8-megapixel sensors on each. And both should work with facial recognition software.

The big difference between the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, apart from the notch, is screen size. The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch display, while the Pixel 3 XL display is 6.2-inches (2880 x 1440).

You can see the official announcement event on Pocket-lint on 9 October. We'll be posting the livestream closer the time.