Google is a few weeks away from unveiling its next flagship phones, and thanks to a new leak, we know it might come with a charging stand.

This stand has been rumoured before, but new evidence has been found buried in a beta version of the Google app. 9to5Google spotted animations in the app that show what appears to be a wireless charger for docking your phone in portrait mode. There aren't any details to go along with it, but some have suggested the dock could also display a user's photos in a slideshow, sort of like a digital frame.

The beta also had code references that made it seem like there are some Google Assistant features for the so-called Pixel Stand. When the phone is docked on the stand, it seems like you’ll be able to use Google Assistant without having to unlock your phone. The leaked animation in the beta version of the Google app backs that up, as it shows notifications for alarms, calendar events, messages, and more.

Google’s next flagship phones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, will likely be unveiled alongside accessories on 9 October during its Made by Pixel event in New York City. You can watch a live stream of the show from here. You can also stay up to date on all the latest Pixel 3 leaks here.