We're weeks away from Google unveiling its Pixel 3 smartphones. But, thanks to a new leak, we can already look at them, side by side.

The company's next flagship smartphones, the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, have appeared in several credible leaks over these past few months, with each one getting clearer and more definitive in terms of what we can really expect come launch day on 9 October. The latest example arrives in the form of so-called official press renders (via nieuwemobiel.nl) that show the two phones pictured together.

They match up with previous reports and leaks, as far as we can tell. We can see the smaller Pixel looks nearly identical to last year’s Pixel 2 XL, and the new, larger Pixel 3 XL has a notch in the display, which is expected. On the back side, they appear to be cloaked in fabric cases that look very similar to Google's existing line of fabric phone cases, which debuted alongside the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL last year.

Lastly, we can see each smartphone's wallpaper, complete with a gray "3" in the background, which is an odd choice. Maybe Google is using this to help people see the difference between this year's updates and last year's ones. Or maybe these are manipulated and not real after all. But Nieuwe Mobiel has a decent track record, leaking past devices like the Fitbit Charge 3 and BlackBerry Key2 LE.

Either way, we'll know next month at Google’s annual “Made by Google” event. Pocket-lint will cover the event live so stay tuned for the latest.