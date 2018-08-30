Google Pixel 3 phone leaks out with 2 XL design and no notch

There have been many leaks about the larger Pixel 3 XL, but the first photos of the smaller Google Pixel 3 have just surfaced.

They were published to the Pixel subreddit and spotted by 9to5Google. Anyway, the front of the phone looks like a miniature Pixel 2 XL, with no notch, but there seems to be stereo front-facing speakers, dual selfie cameras, and an all-glass rear that's also expected for the Pixel 3 XL. The phone's 5.5-inch display should have a resolution of 2160x1080 and 2:1 aspect ratio. It might also have a 2,915mAh battery.

Screenshots from the upcoming phone also suggest the device will have two front-facing cameras with 8-megapixel sensors and f/1.8 and f/2.2 apertures. Previous reports claimed these sensors will offer up wide-angle shots and possibly a face authentication feature. Lastly, we can see that the dock at the bottom has seven apps in it, but this could be some unspecified third-party launcher.

Google is rumoured to be holding a Pixel 3 launch event on 9 October in New York City. Stay tuned to Pocket-lint for the latest.