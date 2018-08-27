  1. Home
Google might unveil the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on 9 October

- There's little we don't know about the Pixel 3

Everyone is talking about the next iPhones, since Apple is expected to announce them in a couple weeks. But, shortly after that, Google will try to one-up Cupertino by announcing its own flagship updates, in the form of the much-rumoured Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Thanks to Bloomberg, we've learned Google plans to unveil the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on 9 October, with the event set to take place in New York. The date and location of this yet-to-be-confirmed event were briefly mentioned in a report about the next iPhones. But we already expected Google to announce them in October, considering the Pixel and Pixel 2 were announced in October in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

You can see our complete round-up of Pixel 3 leaks and rumours here. But, to summarise, they're thought to feature an OLED display with a notch, a wide-angle super selfie capability, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 likely, bundled USB-C earbuds (as the phones will have no headphone jack), a single camera system on the rear, entirely glass back, and an overall design that's not unlike the past two iterations.

To see what Bloomberg said about the 2019 iPhones, go here.

