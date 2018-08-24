  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Latest Pixel 3 leak says notch will include wide-angle selfie sensor

|
Pocket-lint Latest Pixel 3 leak says notch will include wide-angle selfie sensor
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

- Details are thin

Google is likely a couple months away from announcing the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and that means you can expect several leaks.

Recently, we got some full-on leaked images of the device, and now, 9to5Google reported details about both devices’ cameras. It claimed their dual, front-facing cameras will feature a wide-angle sensor for “Super Selfies". These cameras will also feature an improved portrait mode. The dual-camera system will also form a facial recognition system, but there wasn't much else in terms of information to glean.

As for the back of the device, Goole will reportedly buck the current trend and maintain a single, rear-facing camera. Elsewhere, the phones will come with a new Visual Core chip that’ll bring some new functionality, but once again, there wasn't much information to pick apart. For more detailed Pixel 3 rumours, check out Pocket-lint's round-up here. We expect Google to announce these devices around October.

Like this?

Check out our guide to the best Android handsets.

PopularIn Phones
Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours plus Pixel 3 XL info
Pocophone F1 initial review: Big battery, major processor, small price tag
Latest Pixel 3 leak says notch will include wide-angle selfie sensor
Is it safe to charge my phone overnight? Top tips to extend battery life
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review: A sensational big-screen experience
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018 and 2019
Comments