Google is likely a couple months away from announcing the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and that means you can expect several leaks.

Recently, we got some full-on leaked images of the device, and now, 9to5Google reported details about both devices’ cameras. It claimed their dual, front-facing cameras will feature a wide-angle sensor for “Super Selfies". These cameras will also feature an improved portrait mode. The dual-camera system will also form a facial recognition system, but there wasn't much else in terms of information to glean.

As for the back of the device, Goole will reportedly buck the current trend and maintain a single, rear-facing camera. Elsewhere, the phones will come with a new Visual Core chip that’ll bring some new functionality, but once again, there wasn't much information to pick apart. For more detailed Pixel 3 rumours, check out Pocket-lint's round-up here. We expect Google to announce these devices around October.

Check out our guide to the best Android handsets.