Google Pixel 3 XL shown off in new hands on pics

- Fresh unboxing images have emerged

- White model has lime green power key

- Wired Pixel buds included in box

A fresh collection of images shows off the upcoming Google flagship in a lot of detail, and boy is that a big notch!

Having already made an appearance in a previous leak, the latest set of images seemingly confirms what we've known for a while. Google's next high end, pure Android phone is going to have something of a large cutout at the top of the screen and a thick bezel at the bottom. It's certainly striking, if nothing else. 

The most recently leaked image shows the white model, which had appeared as a prototype some time ago, but now comes complete with all of its European retail package contents. 

According to the images, published on Rozetked.me and shared on Twitter by renowned leaker @VenyaGeskin1, we should expect a healthy number of accessories in the box alongside the phone. 

Namely: there's what appears to be a pair of wired Pixel Buds, as well as the Type-C charging cable, power adapter, Type-C to 3.5mm audio adapter and Type-C to Type-A USB adapter. 

With manufacturers like Oppo, Vivo and Huawei seemingly moving towards either very small "waterdrop" notches or no notch at all, the Pixel 3 XL's cutout could make it seem quite dated by the time it's launched.

It suffered the same fate last year, with its regular Pixel 2 sticking with a standard 16:9 screen as other flagships had moved to 18:9 or longer. Similarly, the Pixel 2 XL had hefty bezels for an 18:9 phone. 

Still, the back of the phone, with its combination of brilliant white anodised metal and white glass looks fantastic, and the subtle lime green tone on the power/sleep key is refreshing. As was the "panda" Pixel 2 XL in 2017. 

In addition to the hardware leaks, Rozetked also published images taken from the main and front camera, showing that - yet again - Google's dynamic range/HDR is going to be hard to beat, despite the fact that it only has one camera on the back. 

Google is expected to release the next generation of Pixel phones at some point in the next few months, with a retail launch due before the holiday season kicks into full swing. When it does finally get announced, we'll be sure to bring you all the coverage here at Pocket-lint, so stay tuned. 

