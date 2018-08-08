Google Pixel 3 XL fully revealed in hands-on pics and video

While there have been plenty of renders and images that reportedly show the forthcoming Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones, few are as detailed as the latest batch to hit the 'net.

That's because they are hands-on shots of an alleged full production model of the phone and if not genuine, someone has gone to an awful lot of trouble to make them look that way.

Published by Android Police, from Russian source Канал Лучкова, the images show the notch-adorned white version of the phone, inside the full release box along with earbuds, headphone adapter and what looks to be a USB-C to USB-A adapter (or HDMI). There is also a USB-C cable included.

Earlier leaked shots from the same source seemingly show the Pixel 3 XL working, with clear device specs listed on the screen, including an octa-core Qualcomm processor, Adreno 630 graphics, 2960 x 1440 screen resolution and Android 9 already installed. It also shows that there will be 4GB of RAM.

And as if they weren't enough, Android Police has a video on its site showing the handset in action.

It's strange that a boxed, production model Google Pixel 3 XL has been leaked so far in advance of the expected launch date, which is thought to be 4 October, but it's not beyond the realms of possibility.