Google Pixel 3 release date revealed in extraordinary leak

It's no secret that Google will launch Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones in the coming months, but the exact release date has proved elusive. Until now.

A massive leak has revealed that the Google Pixel 3 (and its larger sibling, undoubtedly) will be announced on Thursday, 4 October and be available to order on the same day.

You might have to wait a bit for shipping, but it's likely you'll be able to get your hands on one that month.

What's even more spectacular about this leak is that it comes from Google itself - which validates it somewhat.

It was posted on FameBit, Google's own YouTube influencer marketing platform, as an advert offering money to content creators in Canada who are willing to promote the new phone in return for cold, hard cash.

The listing clearly says that "the Pixel 3 phone is launching 4 October, 2018". And applicable creators need to post their video on the same day.

Those still skeptical over the leak need remember that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL also launched on 4 October last year, so the date does match usual Google plans.

